Dry start to the holiday weekend with rain on the forecast

Our holiday weekend is off to a dry start but a wet forecast as we wrap up early next week with a few showers and storms around.

On top of this, air quality isn’t doing great; Canada’s wildfires smoke travels across New England and keeps low to moderate air quality for much of our area.

While northeastern New England keeps a good to moderate air quality, out west smoke is denser and it affects the widespread public with unhealthy air quality standards. Hazy skies may remain through Sunday early afternoon before the rain arrives.

We’ll wake up to more fog Sunday morning but we’ll keep it dry east. Showers will begin to spread from the Berkshires into the Monadnock region by the early to mid-afternoon and parts of eastern Mass will begin to see the arrival of the first drops.

The evening offers a wet forecast into Sunday night and Monday morning. Showers should give us a break Monday afternoon before stronger storms move in Monday evening into Tuesday.

These showers/storms may remain scattered through midday-afternoon Tuesday.

Wednesday into Thursday will feature dry and sunny conditions with a rise in temperatures to the mid and upper 80s. The rain may return Friday night into the following weekend along with another dip in temperatures to the 70s.