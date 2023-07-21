Dry weather didn't last too long — rain returns Friday

We’ve had four consecutive days of dry weather, which hasn’t happened much this month.

We’re running wetter than normal for the season by 2 inches in Boston, and we’ll add to the surplus Friday. The morning starts dry — still with lower humidity — so outdoor chores won’t be impacted until rain in the afternoon and evening. There’s a threat of flash flooding and severe weather, too.

Rain won’t bring banner totals in comparison to the previous event, but it only takes one shower to set up across swollen rivers, thus the water level rise returns. Right out of the gate, showers drag through Vermont early Friday morning. Downpours with rainfall rates nearing an inch per hour will charge through Windsor and Windham County, Vermont, around 4 p.m., and carry east through the Merrimack Valley and Rockingham County around 6 p.m.

Hillsboro County, New Hampshire, along with Fitchburg and Leominster, Massachusetts, will see heavy rain after sunset Friday night. The overall thinking and trend is for the intensity of downpours to weaken as they break into I-495 and MetroWest, but that won’t stop a few booms from putting down rain in Boston and the North Shore.

Largely, the rain clears out shortly after midnight. This will make way for clearing skies and another dry weekend. A majority of Saturday evening is spent dry with evening highs near 80 degrees.

Sunday brings about even better weather, as the entire day is clear. High temperatures across southern New England are in the mid-80s to close out the weekend.