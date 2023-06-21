Dry weather Wednesday before days of looming shower threats

It’s finally here. The ONE day of COMPLETELY dry weather for the next seven to 10 days. That said, we’re not heading into consecutive washout days, but the looming threat for showers will be ever-present.

Cooling sea breezes are still expected Wednesday and Thursday. That will keep the coastline in the 60s, while locations just inland climb to the low 70s. Showers will get into our field of view as early as Thursday morning with a large upper level storm system chugging our way. The morning may be dry for many, but the rain will move up from the south throughout the day.

Friday will struggle to clear, with clouds and scattered showers swirling throughout the day. Here too, there may be some dry hours, but with any sun, we’ll run the risk of more pop-up showers.

The weekend could turn out to be “OK” for many in eastern Mass. Warm, hazy sun, plenty of humidity and building afternoon clouds will be the theme. Across the higher terrain, there may be some big storms and downpours in the afternoons. IF we’re lucky (and the pattern sets up “just” right) the storms could avoid the coast/Capes/Islands. This may be a game time decision in the forecast, so stay tuned.