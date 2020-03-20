Early Rains Give Way to Warm Weather

A storm that brought blizzard conditions to Colorado and the central plains yesterday, along with flooding in the Mississippi river valley and severe thunderstorms, is now pushing into Ontario.

Ahead of that storm there’s a warm front crossing New England with downpours early today. Early morning rains should ease and give away to breaks of sunshine and temperatures about 25 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Away from the coast, inland southern and central New England temperatures may hit 70 to 75 degrees by this afternoon.Wind increases, gusting past 40 miles per hour this afternoon as well. It takes a lot of moving air - to move the temperature so much.

Parts of northern Maine and areas near the Canadian border in Vermont and New Hampshire may stay stuck in the fog and drizzle with much cooler air. A cold front traverses New England from northwest to southeast late today and overnight. This front may be accompanied by strong to severe thunderstorms. That means we may have a squall or two that contains torrential rain, perhaps small hail, and damaging wind.

Any single location should only expect a few minutes of this kind of weather. For most of the day - in most of New England - it is not raining. Showers and storms will decrease in intensity as they move to the southern and eastern coast line overnight and early tomorrow morning. Wind will turn around and come from the north and remain gusty as colder and drier air comes in tomorrow morning. High temperatures tomorrow in the 40s to near 50 degrees with plenty of sunshine. Wind from the northwest wind gusting 30 to 35 mph.

Mostly clear and less windy tomorrow night with a hard freeze, low temperature in the 20s south and teens north.Strong high pressure from Canada goes right over us on Sunday with sunshine, high temperature in the 20s and 30s north, 30s and 40s south, light winds.

Clouds increase with cold air remaining in place Sunday night, with a chance of rain or snow developing early Monday.

Latest guidance indicates that there’s potential for a wintry type storm here Monday into Tuesday. We may actually have an accumulating snow in southern New England. That’s how these winters go sometimes you get the heaviest snow before and after winter. Stay informed with our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.