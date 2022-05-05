Enjoy the Warm Weather Thursday. It's the Nicest Day for a While

We're focusing on the warm up this afternoon after yesterday’s raw, damp day. The sun will be with us throughout the day, but the clouds will hold sway at times too. At times a 50/50 blend, other times a bit less.

It’s the temperatures that make this day memorable. Highs soar to around 70 away from the cooling influence of the sea breeze. Coastal communities should still squeak out a reading near 60, but quickly cool back to the 50s later in the afternoon as the sea breeze gains momentum.

Tomorrow the temperatures dip a little as the sea breeze becomes more pronounced, and the clouds become a little more assertive. We’re closely watching a large storm taking shape far to the south in the Mid-Atlantic states. As a block forms in the jet stream overhead, this storm will move very little through the holiday weekend.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

That poses a few problems for us. For one, our temps will continue to cool….back to the 50s. As the wind field expands under this storm, gusts will materialize along the coast – at times up to 30 mph into Mother’s Day.

Showers are also spinning around this storm, and a few could tag us Saturday. It’s not an easy task pinning down how far north those showers could drift, but at this point, southernmost New England has the best chance to get wet.

Long, long range, the warmth will be building across much of New York, Vermont and Quebec. As the storm slowly unravels next week, we’ll find ourselves in a slow warming trend, which could end with highs near 80 by the end of next week.

Summer isn’t far off!