Evening Storms to Make Way for Beautiful Weekend

Passing showers brought another cloudy morning. With a persisting onshore flow, our temperatures once again remain in the 60s in Boston and our coastal communities. Meanwhile our skies are making an effort to bring more sunshine out towards western New England. With more sunshine and a change in wind direction, our temperatures will hop into the 70s across western counties; New Haven through Hampshire and Windham counties.

With a round of scattered showers this afternoon/ evening, we could be watching for an isolated storm or two advancing through or near southern NH and northern MA. After this, our skies will work on clearing tonight with lows in the 50s.

Beautiful weather awaits us this weekend; our temperatures will take a rise to the mid and upper 70s inland with near mid 70s in Boston as well. Plenty of sun will take over and the wind will mostly come in from the southwest. Our mountains could be watching for a slight chance of storms in the afternoon, not expecting these as widespread.

Our wind will start to take a shift on Saturday night as a low pressure system moves offshore to our south, and that might increase our wave height a bit. This would be observed by boaters out on Saturday late afternoon and Sunday morning, bringing the chance of waves reaching 4-5 ft along somewhat choppy shores. Temperatures along the south shores should remain slightly cooler.

Next week features a great start, highs in the 70s and mostly sunny skies but then the instability returns on Tuesday.

The chance of showers will pop up again by the end of the week but we’ll also see a rise in temperatures with the chance of watching some cities reaching 80s.