Expect cooler temperatures, stubborn clouds and chance for spotty showers through Thursday

Stubborn clouds hold together Wednesday through Thursday. And that, combined with an east wind, means we will continue to see cooler than normal temperatures with highs only in the low 70s Wednesday at the coast. Further inland, where we do see some breaks in the cloud cover, we reach the mid to upper 70s.

Humidity is elevated on Wednesday, too, and with the clouds, it will feel like it could rain at any moment. Have that umbrella handy, because we do have a chance for some spotty showers around New England as a low pressure system is just northwest, and a stalled warm front sits well offshore.

Thursday brings us another cloudy and cooler day but we increase our rain chance a bit. The morning begins with low clouds, and some patchy fog. Some scattered showers and storms develop in the afternoon, but there will be many hours of dry weather too. Some sun breaks out between the stubborn clouds and highs climb to the mid and upper 70s.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Friday, we have numerous showers and storms moving through as a low pressure system passes to our north and swings in a warm front, followed several hours later by a cold front.

So, a couple rounds of storms can be expected. One Thursday night into Friday morning, and another round Friday afternoon to evening. There is a low chance for an isolated strong or severe storm that could produce damaging wind gusts. Otherwise, looking at heavy rain and lightning as the main threats. Highs will be in the low 80s with high humidity thanks to a gusty south wind.

This weekend we thankfully see some dry weather and sunshine, at least in southern New England! A few pop up showers or storms will be around Saturday and Sunday late day in the northern reaches of New England. Highs Saturday reach the upper 70s, we will be breezy and less humid. Sunday brings more humid air and highs in the mid 80s.