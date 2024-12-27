FIRST ALERT: Icy drive possible Saturday morning before warm-up

We are tracking the potential for freezing rain to develop in parts of our area, including Boston, Saturday morning. Keep tabs on the precipitation with interactive weather radar below.

Dry weather continued through Friday thanks to high pressure, with partly cloudy skies and mild afternoon highs around 35-40 degrees.

On Saturday morning, freezing rain is possible in parts of interior southern New England, creating slippery roads, especially in areas north and west of Interstate 95.

This will be isolated, and just enough ice to be a nuisance before 9 a.m., with the chance that a light glaze of ice could develop on elevated surfaces as well as some bridges and overpasses. Stay alert if you plan to be on the roads in the Merrimack Valley to northern Worcester County Saturday before and shortly after sunrise.

[Light Icing Saturday] A light freezing rain event moves in for Saturday AM in interior Southern New England. Hazardous travel conditions due to icy roads are possible Saturday AM into early PM. Winter Weather Advisories are now posted for areas north and west of I-95: pic.twitter.com/NFMWORNOVa — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 27, 2024

Temperatures will gradually warm, changing the freezing rain to plain drizzle/light rain by late morning. Light rain and drizzle may linger into Saturday evening, with overnight lows in the mid-30s to around 40.

The rest of the weekend and early next week will stay mild but unsettled. Rain is expected Sunday into Monday as another weather system moves through, with highs reaching the low to mid-50s.

After a brief break on Tuesday, more rain is likely on Wednesday, though freezing rain could again be a concern in some interior areas.

By Thursday, cooler and drier conditions will settle in as a cold front clears the region.