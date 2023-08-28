Hurricane

Eyeing possible impacts of Hurricanes Idalia and Franklin as powerful storms swirl in the tropics

Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall in Florida as a major hurricane by Wednesday; meanwhile, Hurricane Franklin is a powerful Category 4 storm as it passes near Bermuda

By Danielle Noyes

Tropical Storm Idalia continues to strengthen as it nears the western tip of Cuba as of Monday afternoon. The 2 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) shows the storm has 70 mph sustained winds with gusts to 75 mph putting her just shy of Cat 1 Hurricane status.

Hurricane Idalia is expected to be a major hurricane by the time it makes landfall in Florida

Idalia will continue to move north around 8 mph through tonight,  then pick up a bit of forward speed and shift slightly to the north-northeast tomorrow and Wednesday, with her eye set to make landfall along the west coast of Florida, perhaps near Cedar Key, sometime Wednesday morning as a MAJOR hurricane (Category 3 or a possible Category 4).  

Residents and property owners along the west coast of Florida should expect major wind impacts from this storm.
Tornadoes are possible as Hurricane Idalia impacts Florida

Floridians and those farther north along the Gulf Coast continue to make preparations as life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, tornadoes and localized flooding will occur through midweek. Idalia will then curve northeast, paralleling the coast of Georgia and South Carolina (as a Tropical Storm again at that point) bringing flash flooding and strong wind gusts through Thursday afternoon. After that, Idalia will move east and pass likely north of Bermuda by the start of the weekend.

Estimated storm surge impacts on Florida's coast

Meanwhile, Hurricane Franklin has undergone rapid intensification and is now a Category 4 storm with 145 mph sustained winds. Thankfully, Franklin is not impacting land at this time, and is expected to take a track well northwest of Bermuda making its closest pass to the island on Wednesday morning with tropical storm conditions likely.

Hurricane Franklin is not expected to make landfall, but is currently swirling as a powerful Category 4 storm

Franklin is such a large and powerful storm that the entire East Coast will feel an effect in the form of rip currents and dangerous surf and swell.  Here at home, expect building surf and seas through midweek with an increased risk of rip currents, particularly along the south coast to Cape Cod.

