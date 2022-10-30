Fabulous Sunday Afternoon with Clouds Making Their Way to the Region this Evening

Sunday is keeping up with expectations!

We're enjoying a fabulous afternoon with highs in the 60s and mostly sunny skies. While some clouds will make their way into the region this evening, we'll continue to enjoy and make the best out of the dry weather. Dew points will increase and allow for more fog to develop early and bring visibilities down to 0 miles in some areas. Remember to keep your fog lights on and keep distance with the vehicles in front.

If you’re planning to trick-or-treat tomorrow… the weather won’t be ruining your plans before 9pm. We’ll enjoy a nice and dry evening but tomorrow night will welcome showers along with some more fog. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will also remain above average, highs will range in the mid-60s and we’ll be watching for a mix of clouds and sun. Tuesday will wake us up with some scattered showers that will remain off and on though Tuesday night.

Wednesday will bring a bright a beautiful setting. The sun will shine with few clouds around, highs will step into the upper 60s and rain will keep away. The chance for showers will remain in the lower side through the rest of the work week.

Next weekend features some clouds and may end with the chance for showers. But the trade off for the end of daylight saving time is the temperature forecast that takes us up to the 70s for both days.