Fall Air for Now: Temps to Fluctuate This Week

We have a true fall feel this week as temperatures stay nice and cool and more seasonable for October. Highs Monday stay in the 50s to low 60s with a northwest breeze, so it is back to sweater and jacket weather.

The Red Sox game Monday evening will be brisk with the continued breeze and temps in the 50s. When you factor in the light wind chill, it will feel like the 40s, so bundle up as you head to the game!

Temperatures overnight drop to the 40s and 30s across New England, with some areas north and west cold enough for frost.

A cold front is moving through and will bring in a couple sprinkles or showers across the northeast. Especially showers in Connecticut, western Massachusetts, or the North Country. Mount Washington may even get a couple inches of snow!

The wind stays strong with gusts around 30 mph from the west northwest. Overnight lows drop to the 40s and 30s, with frost likely for higher terrain.

Temperatures stay in the 50s and 60s Tuesday, then we increase to highs in the low 70s and 60s up north Wednesday into Thursday.

Scattered rain returns for the end of the week and after that our highs fall again. Temps will be in the 50s for next weekend, and we may potentially see our first widespread frost for southern New England early next week, so stay tuned!