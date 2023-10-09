Fall colors to expand over coming days amid cool autumn air

A large storm in the upper atmosphere has made a home at the southern tip of Hudson Bay. That means we aren’t quite in the cold core of air under the weather system, nor are we completely in the warmth either. The end result will be near normal temps – complete with the cool mornings we’d expect in October.

Clouds will also be a player — in the afternoons especially. This whole pattern should hold straight through Friday, with another shift coming next weekend.

I’m not trying to sour your workweek or sink your weekend plans, but we’re seeing signs of another weather system coming at us by Saturday and Sunday. We’ve battled these wet weekends and drab forecasts since Memorial Day. Call it bad mojo, but don’t call it a conspiracy. On any given day, we normally have a 30 to 38% chance of seeing wet weather.

Hang in there and enjoy these autumn days. Colorful foliage will be accelerating in the next week!