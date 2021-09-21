Weather

Fall Starts Wednesday, But It'll Still Feel Like Summer — With Rain Approaching, Too

With higher humidity and a system to our northwest, we expect a couple showers here and there on Wednesday, and more rain Thursday

By Meteorologist Pamela Gardner

NBC Universal, Inc.

The last night of summer is upon us, yet New England's weather pattern is about to get even more summer-like on Wednesday, the first day of fall.

A passing sprinkle is possible Tuesday evening as temperatures stay in the 60s. The clouds fill in more Tuesday night and Wednesday as a slow-moving system inches closer to us. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

With the higher humidity and that system to our northwest, we expect a couple showers here and there on Wednesday.

Weather Stories

Boston 7 hours ago

Comfortable Weather Tuesday, Heat and Humidity Increase Wednesday

forecast 13 hours ago

After Sunny Tuesday, Shower Threats Move in for the Next Few Days

On Thursday, we expect more widespread shower chances as the storm center moves closer to us. The heavy rain may hold off until Thursday night into Friday as the actual cold front moves through. There is a chance we also see scattered storms Friday as the front heads through. As for rainfall totals by the end of the week, we may squeeze out around half an inch with higher totals in western New England.

There is a chance this storm system gets stalled in the jet stream right over us. If that’s the case, the showers may linger into the Saturday forecast. Plus, an upper-level low could also pass through Sunday into Monday, meaning repeated shower chances through at least the start to next week. 

We will continue to update the forecast. There is more dry air the next week, and potentially true fall weather for the end of the 10-day.

2020 was the worst wildfire season on record—and wildfires are only getting more destructive. Learn what causes them and how climate change contributes.

This article tagged under:

WeatherMassachusettsBostonforecastNew England
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us