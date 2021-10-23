Feeling Like Fall All Weekend Long

Our really warm 70 degree days are numbered here in New England.

We have cooled off more this morning, to lows in the 30s inland and northwest, to the 40s southeast and some low 50s. A few clouds and showers are found in southeastern Mass., and those clear up by afternoon. Partly sunny skies are expected with highs in the 50s to low 60s with a northwest breeze.

It’s a gorgeous weekend for the Head of the Charles Regatta! More fall temps welcome us for Sunday with more sunshine than on Saturday. Great weather is found for any of your outdoor plans, including leaf peeping! We have peak foliage for most of New England, with more leaf change expected to speed up a bit south with the cool-down.

Next week we have a big pattern change. An area of low pressure heads in from the Midwest, and stalls over our area. This means repeat clouds, gloom, showers, and temps in the 40s to 50s. With a northeastern flow, the mountains could see a wintry mix from time to time next week!

Another low moves in for the end of the week and to start the weekend. This one should move out in time for Halloween trick-or-treaters on Sunday. Stay tuned!