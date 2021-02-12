Feels-Like Temps in the Teens Friday, Snow Showers on the Way

We had a very cold night. Wind chills this morning are as low as -30 in the northern tier of New England.

Our temperatures won't warm up much, but the northwesterly breeze will subside as the day wears on. Highs today reach the 20s, with a partly sunny sky.

Saturday we have more clouds dominating the sky and highs in the 20s. In fact, plenty of cold air stays locked in across the northeast until at least midweek next week. Sunday is when we have our next storm possibility.

The storm is now looking to track more south, but on the northern edge we will see some snow showers and a wintry mix developing. A few inches of accumulation will be possible Sunday morning, tapering in the afternoon. Snow showers continue into Monday as a wave passes to our north, but some areas will miss out.

Tuesday is when a significant storm is forecast to move through. This one may be loaded with not only snow or rain, but sleet and freezing rain too. Plowable snow looks like a possibility with this storm system. But as we are several days away, stay tuned to updates in our 10-day forecast.