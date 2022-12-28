Forecast for First Night, Pats vs. Dolphins and the Spring– er, Winter Classic

Four big days and events are on the way for the Boston area, and it looks like bulky winter coats won't be required.

First Night Boston on New Year’s Eve is this Saturday, and the forecast is a warm one. Unfortunately the warmth comes at a price — there will be some rain showers in the area.

Expect temperatures to be right around 50 degrees during the event, and in the upper 40s by midnight.

Our best advice is to dress for rain, even though the rainfall won’t be very heavy.

Next up is New Year’s Day and an important Patriots game. The day starts out mild and rainy, but by game time against the Dolphins around 1 p.m., the rain comes to an end. The sun will break through the clouds during the afternoon at times, and warm us to the upper 50s.

Finally, on Monday we have the NHL's Winter Classic at Fenway Park, and it certainly won’t feel like winter! If you’re heading to the park, a light jacket will do just fine.

Expect sunny skies, and highs near 50 for Monday.

Going forward, mild weather dominates the forecast through the first full week of 2023. Have a safe and happy New Year!