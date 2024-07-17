forecast

First Alert: Final day of intense heat in New England to end with storms

By Pete Bouchard

One last day of searing heat Wednesday. And we'll go out with a bang, with thunderstorms this afternoon.

Wednesday's storms will be much slower than Tuesday, so in addition to our normal threats of wind, small hail and lightning, we have the potential for flooding rain.

Keep an eye to the sky after the early afternoon and throughout the evening.

Highs peak in the mid-90s again. Heat indices hit the low 100s in spots. With some humidity lingering into Thursday, we’ll mark 15 days straight with dew points hitting 70 or better in Boston.

While on some of those days it "only" hit 70 for a brief period, it was awfully humid for far too long in the city.

There may be a couple of lingering showers first thing Thursday morning, then skies will clear for the afternoon as a fresh, dry airmass moves in.

This drier air will hang around for at least the first part of the weekend — perhaps even later. While the humidity takes a hit, the temps will remain on the warm side.

Skies remain sunny from late Thursday straight through Monday. This is a super spell of awesome summer weather.

Enjoy!

