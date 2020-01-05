The first few days of 2020 have been warm. Very warm – 13 degrees warmer than average. But after a mild start to the year, it finally feels like winter today as temperatures tumble through the 30s.

As the area of low pressure departs, the pressure gradient intensifies allowing for a strong north-westerly wind to set up across New England creating wind chills in the teens and 20s all day long.

The sun returns but it won’t shine for long because clouds will increase tonight as a clipper system comes in from the north. Expect a few flakes by Monday morning, we could see a light coating on grassy surfaces. Highs Monday will remain in the 30s.

Tuesday starts out with sunshine, but our next storm arrives later that day with a chance for both wintry mix and snow. Right now, the system is tracking south which could mean more snow than rain for the Greater Boston area, while ski country will certainly get fresh powder out of this one.

The area of low pressure is still far away so the track and the amounts are still uncertain. We will continue to track this system closely as it approaches New England.

By late week, temperatures will soar into the upper 40s and this will indicate that by Friday, we will be tracking more rain than snow. Temperatures continue to stay above average with highs in the 40s with no cold air in sight.