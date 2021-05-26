FIRST ALERT: 90 Degree Heat, Strong Storm Potential Wednesday

Yesterday was warmer than Monday. Today will be even warmer. We will turn up the heat this afternoon with many locations hitting 90° once again.

There is a severe threat this afternoon. Any thunderstorms that develop may produce damaging wind gusts and even an isolated tornado. The timing looks to be mid to late afternoon. Temperatures will drop off as we go into late week.

Some rain will be possible over Memorial Day weekend. At this point, the midpoint of the holiday weekend looks to be the nicest. Temperatures will rebound to 80 by the end of the 10 day.