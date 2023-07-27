FIRST ALERT: Amid intense heat, storms threaten torrential rain and damaging wind

The heat is only one of our concerns on Thursday. While we look for cool spots and seek relief from the humidity, strong storms will be sweeping in during the afternoon.

This is a perfect setup for severe weather. Strong jet stream energy will be available to create gusty – and perhaps damaging – winds. There is also enough spin in the atmosphere to develop a tornado in any of the more potent storms. Torrential rain, damaging lightning and hail are also possible in any of these cells. Stay “weather aware” and keep yourself informed about the storms in the afternoon. We should see the line approach from the west starting around 3 to 4 p.m.

Friday is the storm-free day. We’ll continue to roast under summer sun, and the highs should peak in the low 90s. Combined with the humidity, however, it will feel like nearly 100 degrees. This will be the peak of the heat in this hot spell. Saturday is also a warm day, but we should “only” be around 90.

Another severe threat looms for the afternoon on Saturday. The setup this time will be an approaching cold front. With the classic “cool meets warm” setup, we could see severe storms anytime in the afternoon. After that, the cooler, less humid air will pour in during the day on Sunday. This is the MUCH deserved dry air that has some staying power. We should remain in the comfortable air through the middle of next week!

Enjoy the day and watch the skies for storms!