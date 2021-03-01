FIRST ALERT: Arctic Front Brings Bitter Cold

Bitter cold is on the way as New England transitions from spring weather to winter weather again.

An arctic front heads through, and we will feel it. The wind picks up, snow squalls are possible and the wind chill will be subzero by Tuesday morning.

The snow showers will be hit or miss across New England Monday evening, but where we do see the snow, quick coatings of accumulation are possible, as well as low visibility and slick spots on any untreated surfaces.

Drier air moves in overnight, so these snow showers will be gone by morning. Lows drop into the single digits north, and into the teens and 20s south, but it won't feel even that "warm." With the wind gusts between 30 and 50 mph from the west-northwest, wind chills will be -5 to -30 degrees Tuesday morning.

In higher elevations and in northern and western New England, frostbite can set in in 30 minutes or less on any exposed skin. Frostbite could set in in 15 minutes or less in the north country and in the mountains there.

The wind stays strong through Tuesday afternoon. Even as temperatures rise to the teens and near 30 degrees south with full sun, it will feel like the single digits all day.

Wednesday will bring in milder temperatures with snow showers in northern New England to start the day. Highs modify to the 30s in the north and the 40s in the south, with more sunshine south.

A cold front heads in from a storm system in Canada, which moves a little backwards (retrograde). So the colder air is pushed in from the northeast and highs return to the 20s and low 30s south for both Thursday and Friday.

The weekend looks quiet for now, but there is a storm system that passes out to sea, so we will watch that closely. Temperatures slowly warm up a bit to the upper 30s Saturday and Sunday, then to the 50s next week.