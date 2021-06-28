FIRST ALERT: As Heat Wave Drags on, What to Know About Thunderstorm Threat

In our classic Boston accent: "It's a scorchaaa out there."

The heat and humidity is stifling, and it's not going anywhere fast. Heat advisories remain in place for much of New England through Wednesday -- highs in the 90s and dewpoints in the 70s will result in heat index values over 100 degrees.

Take it easy out there, seek shade and A/C when you can, and don’t forget to hydrate!

Now in terms of thunderstorms, Monday’s action will be focused across northern and western New England, with typical hit-or-miss stuff.

A few storms could become damaging, so stay alert and be ready to seek shelter indoors should you need to.

Pop-up thunderstorms are likely again on Tuesday, about 30% coverage -- and once again, a few storms may become severe.

More scattered activity will develop on Wednesday afternoon regionwide, with a higher risk of some damaging cells developing during the afternoon.

We’ll finally break the heat on Thursday -- expect highs around 80 with a gradual decrease in humidity late in the day. You’ll really notice the difference on Friday, as less humid air and below-normal temperatures return. It’ll be a welcome change after this oppressive start to the week.

Right now, a slowing front near us for the upcoming holiday weekend may mean we’ll be dodging some raindrops from time to time on both Saturday and July 4th, but it’s too early to say when. For now, know that neither day looks like a washout.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 4 has developed off the South Carolina coastline and will likely become Tropical Storm Danny before making landfall this evening. Tropical storm warnings are up for parts of the South Carolina coastline, and this storm will bring a few inches of rain and gusty wind to those same areas over the next 24-48 hours. As the storm makes its way inland, rapid weakening will occur as it interacts with land.