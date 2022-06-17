FIRST ALERT: Brief Pop-Up Thunderstorms Expected This Afternoon

Humid air has returned to the region and you’ll notice the difference as soon as you step out the door this morning. We’ll be warming well into the 80s this afternoon too.

An approaching front will trigger some pop-up thunderstorm action, generally from the noon to 6p.m. timeframe. Not everyone will see a storm, and not every storm will reach severe thresholds, but there is a chance a few could become intense. Damaging wind gusts, torrential downpours and frequent lightning are the primary threats.

Behind the front, much cooler, less humid air will return, leaving us with below average temperatures for the upcoming weekend. I do think clouds will be the dominant feature in the skies, though some limited sun is possible, particularly on Saturday.

The threat for any wet weather this weekend will be primarily in the form of scattered showers in northern New England Saturday (isolated thunderstorm south) and passing light showers on Father’s Day. At this point it doesn’t look like either day is ‘cancel your plans’ type of weather, but you may have to dodge a few raindrops from time to time. Next week features seasonable temperatures and some showers here and there.

Our exclusive 10 day takes us through next weekend and shows a warming trend with highs in the 80s and the chance of afternoon thunder.