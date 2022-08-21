FIRST ALERT: Chance for Heavy Rain Looms Monday

Clouds will be on the increase this evening with mostly dry and warm conditions – with the exception of northern Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, where we’ll see a few thunderstorms firing up.

Overnight, storms will diminish north but clouds will continue to thicken up along with increasing humidity as a warm front south of New England approaches bringing a few showers to southwestern Connecticut by daybreak. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s south, upper 50s to mid 60s north.

Showers, downpours and embedded thunderstorms will develop through the morning hours as the warm front lifts north, reaching the Boston area by the late morning to early afternoon. Rain may be accompanied by some heavy downpours, especially in the afternoon and evening hours, which may impact Monday’s evening commute.

It’s been a while since we’ve all had to deal with widespread rain out on the roadways, so take it slow out there, especially if you encounter a downpour which will likely cause some ponding and localized flooding. Our weather team has issued a First Alert on the 10-Day Forecast for the potential downpours impacting the evening commute. Highs will be mostly in the 70s across the board.

Showers, downpours, and storms will shift into portions of Vermont, New Hampshire and central and eastern Maine Monday evening and early nighttime hours before exiting late. It’ll remain a bit on the unsettled side Tuesday as we’ll keep the threat for more showers and thunderstorms in the forecast with high temperatures a bit warmer, upper 70s to mid 80s south, mid to upper 70s north.

The rest of the work week is looking mostly on the dry side with temperatures soaring back up to near 90 with a few afternoon showers and storms possible Wednesday and Thursday, mostly across the higher elevations.