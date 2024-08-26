First Alert: Severe thunderstorm warnings in Mass., NH and Conn.

We have a First Alert Monday as storms and showers are found all across New England. An upper-level low pressure system and a cool pool of air aloft will help get some severe weather going Monday.

This fueled by the classic daytime heating as surface temps heat up to the low 80s with dewpoints in the mid-60s. Then, like popcorn, the storms develop rapidly at any time through sunset.

Damaging wind, large hail, lightning and localized flooding rainfall are the threats we face. Once the sun sets, the atmosphere stabilizes, and the storms fizzle out. Temperatures fall to the 50s or 60s Monday night with fog developing.

In Massachusetts, severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect until 2 p.m. in Worcester County, and until 2:15 in Hampden County, Plymouth County and Bristol County. New Hampshire's Hillsborough County and Merrimack County are under severe thunderstorm warnings until 2:15, as are Connecticut's Tolland County and Hartford County. Click here for the latest severe weather alerts.

Tuesday brings a break from the storms with sun and highs in the low 80s. Our temps and humidity will increase for Wednesday ahead of an area of low pressure moving in from the northwest.

Highs approach the 90-degree mark on a gusty south wind. Ongoing showers in the morning will clear out to a partly sunny afternoon. Additional storms develop in the late afternoon.

A dramatic cool down flows in by Thursday as we clear the sky and highs drop to the low 70s with dry, autumn-like air. The pleasant weather stays for Friday.

Just in time for the Labor Day holiday weekend, a cold front approaches from the west. Temps will be in the mid to upper 70s all three days.

Scattered rain Saturday and Sunday, with a few lingering showers on Labor Day. Stay tuned as the timing for this rain will likely change.