forecast

First Alert: Severe thunderstorm warnings in Mass., NH and Conn.

Just in time for the Labor Day holiday weekend, a cold front approaches from the west. Temps will be in the mid to upper 70s all three days

By Pamela Gardner

NBC Universal, Inc.

We have a First Alert Monday as storms and showers are found all across New England. An upper-level low pressure system and a cool pool of air aloft will help get some severe weather going Monday. 

This fueled by the classic daytime heating as surface temps heat up to the low 80s with dewpoints in the mid-60s. Then, like popcorn, the storms develop rapidly at any time through sunset.

Damaging wind, large hail, lightning and localized flooding rainfall are the threats we face. Once the sun sets, the atmosphere stabilizes, and the storms fizzle out. Temperatures fall to the 50s or 60s Monday night with fog developing.

In Massachusetts, severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect until 2 p.m. in Worcester County, and until 2:15 in Hampden County, Plymouth County and Bristol County. New Hampshire's Hillsborough County and Merrimack County are under severe thunderstorm warnings until 2:15, as are Connecticut's Tolland County and Hartford County. Click here for the latest severe weather alerts.

Tuesday brings a break from the storms with sun and highs in the low 80s. Our temps and humidity will increase for Wednesday ahead of an area of low pressure moving in from the northwest.

Highs approach the 90-degree mark on a gusty south wind. Ongoing showers in the morning will clear out to a partly sunny afternoon. Additional storms develop in the late afternoon. 

A dramatic cool down flows in by Thursday as we clear the sky and highs drop to the low 70s with dry, autumn-like air. The pleasant weather stays for Friday. 

Just in time for the Labor Day holiday weekend, a cold front approaches from the west. Temps will be in the mid to upper 70s all three days.

Weather Stories

forecast 8 hours ago

First Alert: Strong storms could bring heavy rain, wind damage and hail

Weather Aug 25

Severe storms and hail expected on Monday

Scattered rain Saturday and Sunday, with a few lingering showers on Labor Day. Stay tuned as the timing for this rain will likely change. 

This article tagged under:

forecast
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us