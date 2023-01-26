FIRST ALERT: Downpours Slow Morning Travel Amid Gusty Coastal Wind

It's a mild and rainy start to Thursday, with temperatures starting the day around 50 degrees. Damaging winds are possible early for the Cape and Islands.

Colder air works in during the afternoon and skies slowly clear. Thursday night is colder and breezy. Temperatures will drop back through the 30s and into the 20s.

Friday is mostly sunny and much colder, with highs in the 30’s. It will be mostly sunny and pleasant for Saturday with highs in the lower 40s. On Sunday, a weak clipper system moves in for the afternoon and evening. Some light rain, or light snow is possible. Highs will be around 40.

Monday, is mostly sunny, breezy and cold with highs in the middle 30’s. Tuesday is mostly sunny and cold, with highs in the upper 30’s. Another storm arrives for Wednesday into Thursday. With colder air in place, there is a better chance that this storm is snow.