FIRST ALERT: Downpours, Strong Storms Expected into Evening

We got a good amount of rain this morning that added up over 1” in many spots across Conn. and Mass. In Nantucket we added up to 2”. Some areas saw tree damage and lightning strikes that brough a trees and multiple power lines down.

This afternoon we’ll keep our eyes up to the sky due to the chance of more storms with the potential for severe weather. Frequent lightning, damaging wind gusts and hail remain as the main threats. Along with torrential rainfall, these storms will be scattered and not all will be impacting all of New England. The highest chance for these storms remain from Mass. to Conn. and Rhode Island.

Timing of these storms remains to be for the mid afternoon hours into the evening. The northern country will watch for less chance of showers and fireworks will likely take place. Across the south, many have postponed these events due to the increasing chance of thunder. If you’re outdoors this afternoon/evening, remain weather aware and make sure to have safe shelter nearby in case of storms which will likely tag along lighting activity.

Our cold front will push through southern New England by tomorrow morning which will bring a fresh feeling to the air, drier conditions will remain through the rest of thee holiday weekend with dew points that will drop back down to the 30s & 40s. Our fabulous weather will remain for both Sunday and Monday, along mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.

Our next chance of showers returns Tuesday & early Wednesday for some. Highs will range from the upper 70s to the 80s through much of next week. More unsettled weather follows after Wednesday keeping rain chances in the vicinity. Take a look at out exclusive 10-day forecast and plan ahead. Have a safe and happy holiday weekend.