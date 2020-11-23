forecast

Morning, Midday Downpours Before Cold Air Moves In Monday

Periodic downpours will sweep through for the first half of the day Monday before the colder air rushes just as the rain makes an exit

By Pete Bouchard

NBC Universal, Inc.

Windswept rain heads off the shortened workweek. Downpours accompanying a strengthening weather system will sweep through for the first half of the day. They’re riding in on a mild batch of air too - a bonus for a Monday.

But don’t let those mild temps fool you. The colder air will rush in later in the day, just as the rain makes an exit. I expect us to saunter back to the 40s by day’s end.

More cold pours in on a gusty wind tomorrow. We’ll bottom out in the low 40s for the coldest day of the week. Wind chills will feel like the 20s for much of the day.

But just as soon as the cold becomes established, it’s time to move it out. By midweek, we’ll start the mending process, and work back into the 50s by Thanksgiving.

So no, it’s not “cold turkey” this year, but it isn’t dry either. Showers will move our way with a weak weather system by Thursday morning. Nothing spectacularly heavy (or windy) this time around, but lingering mild temps should stretch into next weekend.  

Have a safe and healthy week!

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherNew England weather forecastBoston weather forecast
