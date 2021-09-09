FIRST ALERT: Downpours, Thunder, Potential Flooding Thursday

Rain has returned. While this isn’t anywhere near what we saw last week with Ida’s remnants, it will definitely give us a solid soaking - of an inch or more - in many spots. Not necessarily a show-stopper after such a soggy summer.

Two tornado warnings were issued Thursday morning for parts of Connecticut, but have since expired. Severe thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado were located near Marlborough and Coventry, just over the Massachusetts line. Rotation was indicated on radar.

Rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out with some of the morning rain, then we’re expecting a bit of a pause (or lightweight showers) through early afternoon. The final act comes in the afternoon and evening as a wave of water sweeps over us from a developing area of low pressure.

It’s not intense, but we don’t really need it to be for it to slow the evening commute. Watch for ponding, wheel spray and lots of big puddles. Most of our rain will scoot east tonight as the front moves offshore. In its wake is a batch of cool, dry air to set us up for the weekend. Don’t sleep on it either.

The upper levels are gearing up to absorb Hurricane Larry offshore, and oftentimes the jet stream will dig deeply to execute the deed. (Picture a golfer using the sand wedge to pop the ball out of the rough.) This “digging jet” increases the wind and allows the cool air to settle in a bit more firmly.

Highs tomorrow barely nudge 70 to the north, and should make mid-70s elsewhere. Saturday morning many in the suburbs will start in the 40s! We’ll recover nicely on Sunday back to the warmer 80s to round out a rain-free and picture-perfect weekend.

Lest you forget, apple (and some peach) picking are underway at local orchards (110 in all in Massachusetts alone). I know many who wait until October, but if you do, many of the early favorite varieties will be gone. Up for grabs are the Macintosh, Macoun, Gravenstein, Paula Red, & Ginger Gold. Find a fav and plan an outing!