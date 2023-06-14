FIRST ALERT: Early sunshine, then risk of potentially strong storms Wednesday

After we bust through the fog, we get a run at what appears to be a repeating pattern through the end of the week. Early Sun, with afternoon and evening showers or storms popping up. Wednesday and Friday may be more exceptional, however, with the risk that some of the storms may become strong or severe.

We’re keeping a close eye on the line of storms expected to form early Wednesday afternoon across western Massachusetts. As they press east into the late afternoon and evening, we’re expecting some to retain their strong winds, torrential rain and gusty winds. Others may fade a bit, but I expect plenty of rain to fan out across our area. Storms will exit after 8 or 9 p.m.

Thursday may be the dark horse of the week, as we sneak in a pleasant summer day after some early morning clouds. Highs will bounce back to the mid-70s.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Friday is almost an exact replica of Wednesday. The forecast reads the same: early Sun, late day storms (some strong). The issue with that system is that it morphs into a slow-moving rain-maker for Saturday, practically washing out the day and keeping us in the 60s. Not fun. We’re expecting some improvement on Sunday as the temperatures bounce back.

Keep an eye to the sky late Wednesday. We’ll keep you informed online and on air.