forecast

FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorms move through parts of Mass.

A pattern change will be clear by Thursday afternoon with less humid air and more comfortable and dry conditions through the weekend

NBC Universal, Inc.

A hot start to the week with temperatures in the low 90s with noticeable sticky humidity the next three days.

A severe thunderstorm warning has issued for parts of Worcester, Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden counties in Massachusetts through 4 p.m. See a full list of severe weather alerts here.

This heat and humidity will have heat indices feeling above 100 degrees at times. This dangerous heat prompts a heat advisory ahead of the triple-digit feels-like temperatures. 

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Strong to severe storms each day through Thursday. This afternoon will be our first storm chance between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Another round of rain early Tuesday but beginning around 1 a.m., you could hear some rumbles of thunder. Tuesday around 8 p.m., storm chances kick back up for round two. 

A pattern change will be clear by Thursday afternoon with less humid air and more comfortable and dry conditions through the weekend.

More weather-related stories

23 hours ago

Heat emergency declared in Boston starting Monday

Massachusetts Jun 20

Extreme heat creates safety concerns, sets records across New England

This article tagged under:

forecast
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us