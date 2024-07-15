FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorms move through parts of Mass.

A hot start to the week with temperatures in the low 90s with noticeable sticky humidity the next three days.

A severe thunderstorm warning has issued for parts of Worcester, Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden counties in Massachusetts through 4 p.m. See a full list of severe weather alerts here.

This heat and humidity will have heat indices feeling above 100 degrees at times. This dangerous heat prompts a heat advisory ahead of the triple-digit feels-like temperatures.

Strong to severe storms each day through Thursday. This afternoon will be our first storm chance between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Another round of rain early Tuesday but beginning around 1 a.m., you could hear some rumbles of thunder. Tuesday around 8 p.m., storm chances kick back up for round two.

A pattern change will be clear by Thursday afternoon with less humid air and more comfortable and dry conditions through the weekend.