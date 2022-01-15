FIRST ALERT: Frigid Temperatures Saturday Night, Snow to Fall Monday

High pressure will crest over New England Saturday night and provide us with one more night of frigid temperatures.

Noticeably absent for most of the region will be the dangerously cold wind chills we experienced early Saturday morning through the early afternoon. However, with low temperatures expected to drop into the single digits to near 0 south and below 0 north, it doesn't take too much of a breeze to make it feel much colder!

Sunday will feature more seasonable temperatures south with highs reaching the mid 20s to low 30s, and in the upper teens to low 20s north, with high, thin clouds on the increase during the day. Thankfully, the wind won't be too much of a factor, as the breeze will be light. A great day to hit the slopes!

The big story is a powerful storm which will make a major impact on our area late Sunday night and into Martin Luthor King Day. A First Alert has been issued for Monday.

With cold air in place, it'll start out as snow but quickly change to rain from Boston to Providence overnight Sunday. Central and western areas of southern New England will see a prolonged period of snow before eventually changing to rain, as well, as the storm takes an inland track over New England. Nevertheless, those areas will likely see several inches of snow. Central and northern New England will also hold onto the snow and sleet longer as the system lifts northward through the day, but eastern portions of Maine will likely see a changeover to rain as well as milder air works into the system.

The storm is definitely great news for ski country, with many resorts from Vermont to Maine likely seeing over a foot of new snow.

Besides the rain and snow, we will be monitoring potentially damaging wind along the New England coastline from Connecticut to Maine as southeasterly winds increase early Monday morning and continue to gust through the afternoon. We may see gusts over 60 mph across the Cape and Islands, as well as in eastern Maine. High tide will be occurring mid to late morning, which may lead to some issues along the coast in the usual vulnerable areas.

In the meantime, stay warm and enjoy the rest of your night!