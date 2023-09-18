FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, chance of thunderstorms on Monday

Monday’s forecast reads like a summer day. Well, a summer of 2023 day, that is. Showers turn to steady rain, then eventual downpours later in the afternoon as sharpening area of low pressure tracks over New England.

This low formed Sunday night and zipped all the way up the coast while gathering steam (rain) and some serious lift in the atmosphere. I had shades of a coastal storm flashing across the weather maps last night watching this storm come together (good thing it’s not winter).

With this much energy in play, we’re in for a soaking. Expect 1-3 inches of rain to fall into the evening. There’s even a chance for thunderstorms – late in the day - in southeast Massachusetts with this setup.

Rain tapers to showers, then to sprinkles by 9-11 p.m. We’ll see clearing overnight, then a fine stretch of weather to finish off the work week. Tons of sun, plenty of dry air, light sea breezes, and lots of blue skies sound like a pretty good idea.

As a side note, the tropics are relatively quiet, with Tropical Storm Nigel expected to become a major hurricane and recure over the North Atlantic. We’ll welcome autumn next Saturday at 2:50 a.m.