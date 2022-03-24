First Alert: Heavy Rain South, Wintry Mix North Impacts AM Commute

A wintry mix is heading through the northeast.

We have all rain in Boston, Providence and Hartford, but anywhere north, central, or west in New England above an elevation of 1,000 feet will see a mix and maybe snow through today.

A light glaze to one tenth of an inch of ice is possible this morning in the northern Worcester Hills, higher elevations of the Berkshires and into Vermont and interior New Hampshire and Maine through morning. Some freezing rain may linger there through noon before getting washed away by rain. Soaking rain continues for most, with not flooding concerns, but certainly some standing water with around an inch of rainfall through tonight. A few thunderstorms are possible far south.

Temps stay in the 30s north and in the 40s south. Our wind will be strong too, with gusts 30-45 mph from the southeast and strongest at the coast. Interior and northern Maine will pick up 1-3 inches of snowfall through tonight.

Our rain moves out by Friday morning in southern New England as the sun pops out, we reach highs in the 50s and low 60s. Northern New England will continue to see a light wintry mix or scattered rain showers off and on Friday, with highs in the 40s.

This weekend we will see a few showers from time to time, but we don’t expect a washout. The forecast has improved in that sense! With the cool pool of air aloft each day, afternoon pop up showers are expected Saturday and Sunday. Waves of colder air will head in from the northwest, cooling us from the 50s over the weekend to the 30s by Monday.