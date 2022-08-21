FIRST ALERT: Heavy Rains Monday Could Impact Evening Commute

The need for rain is real, and while it will affect our afternoon commutes, rain is welcomed in tomorrow. A warm front is pushing north into New England, bringing the unsettled weather which will offer showers and downpours on Monday.

First round of rain will enter Conn. and western Mass by midday. Rain will rapidly enter RI as well and advance east-northeast through the afternoon. Heavier downpours are expected by mid to late afternoon and into the evening. There is a high likelihood that this may impact the afternoon and evening commute. Ponding is likely, heavy rain will move over Conn. and western Mass. Most of the heavy rain will exit Massachusetts by 9pm but will slowly shift northeast from NH into Maine through the overnight hours.

Tuesday brings a dry start to the day but an increasing chance for developing thunderstorms by the afternoon. With an ongoing humidity trend, our dew points will remain in the 60s and the temperatures will climb rapidly by Wednesday, especially in southern New England where more sun will take over the area.

Wednesday keeps a limited chance for showers in central New England and focuses the unsettled weather north. Then Thursday brings a bright afternoon with sunny skies and warming up temperatures that will reach the 90s for some. Above average highs will continue with us through the rest of the work week (with the exception of Monday). Next weekend brings the opportunity to see temperatures settling down to the lower 80s again.