FIRST ALERT: Icy Roads, Freezing Rain Tuesday

Tuesday's ice storm won’t be enough to cause power outages, but there could be enough for slick spots on the roadways

By Chris Gloninger

Warm air will be intruding through the morning from the southeast. Parts of southeast Massachusetts will be in the low 50s by the afternoon.

Away from the coast, southern New Hampshire and especially west of 495 there could be up to a quarter inch of ice.

This won’t be enough ice to cause power outages, but there could be enough for slick spots on the roadways. Most locations will see a transition to rain. Rain could be heavy at times and taper off from west to east my late evening.

Temperatures drop Tuesday night and it will stay cold into Wednesday. Highs Wednesday will only reach the 20s during the afternoon.

Thursday, clouds increase and snow will develop by dinnertime. A widespread 3-6” is likely with some areas reaching 6-9”. With warmer air moving in, a change to rain is possible. That storm will move out by Friday afternoon.

The weekend is looking quiet and colder with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

