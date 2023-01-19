FIRST ALERT: Messy Storm to Bring Rain and Snow to New England Overnight

A messy storm is heading in Thursday night. Many of us will start with a few rays of sun before the clouds take over. We’re seeing the precipitation start after 1 p.m. as the storm sweeps in from the west.

Initially, this is much ado about nothing. Many of us will see plain rain at the start. Perhaps some wet snow mixing in across southern New Hampshire. It’s after dark that all the “fun” gets going.

Low pressure will form off of Long Island, drawing cold reinforcements down from northern New England. This will do two things: increase the coverage of snow (perhaps bringing it right the immediate suburbs of Boston) and also intensify the snow where it changes over. In some cases, we may see snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour as we move past 9-10 p.m. and into the midnight hour. Then, just as quickly as it set in, the snow will taper off and the mix/rain will return briefly after 2 a.m. Timing and snow placement has been consistent with all our guidance, and this gives confidence to the forecast.

We’ll see the snow pacing let up through Friday, with additional light accumulations of 1-2 inches in spots. Temperatures remain chilly as we only reach the low/mid 30s. Get used to that cold, as Saturday will see highs only in the low 30s with plentiful sun.

We’re in the hot seat with storms in the next week. We have TWO more that we’re minding: one Sunday night, the other on Wednesday. Both will have rain/snow issues here in southern New England, but it appears where we do stay all snow (somewhere in New England) it will get deep. Wax your skies/boards and tune up the snowmobile, northern New England could do VERY well in this stretch.