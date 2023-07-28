FIRST ALERT: More intense heat on Friday, but storm threats evaporate

No storms to threaten Friday, but the heat will be a force to reckon with. Combining the heat and humidity, it may feel like mid and upper 90s away from the coast. Yes, once again, the coast sees the relief as a gentle sea breeze stirs this afternoon. Boston is right on the line of 90 degrees, but we’ll be expected to cool to the mid-80s later in the day with the wind off the water.

The weekend isn’t looking too bad, but we’ll have more storms to dodge. The issue is timing. Given the active theater of thunderstorms in the Northeast this weekend, we could see them early in the day, and again later in the day Saturday. Their movement and placement in other parts of the region will affect our timing and placement in the first part of the weekend (it’s a complex interplay). Despite this, Saturday is not washed out. And Sunday looks pretty fine as the stand alone weekend day of sunshine and less humid air. We’ll still manage to make it warm, but not 90+ warm.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This dry air has staying power too. We’re expecting dry weather (with a the risk of a passing sprinkle Monday afternoon) straight through Wednesday of next week!

Slow it down in these intense summer temps and keep your eyes to the skies tomorrow.