FIRST ALERT: Rain Continues With Downpours and Thunder for Parts of New England

Much needed rain is falling on a parched New England Tuesday, with around an inch expected for many communities.

The rain expanded from south to north as a blanket, steady light to moderate rain, but as warmer and more humid air moves in aloft, the rain will break into pockets and clusters, but become more intense when it falls Tuesday afternoon to evening.

The result will be a broad swath of either side of a half an inch of rain at first, then more localized but quicker additions of rainfall during the afternoon with a rumble of thunder even a possibility. Not only did the rain slow the morning commute, but it's likely to do the same thing Tuesday evening for most metropolitan areas before ending abruptly from west to east around and after sundown, ending last in Maine, so we continue our First Alert until 6:30 p.m.

There will be a few areas of New England that receive far less rain than others, meaning little if any drought alleviation: west of the Berkshires and Green Mountains, and on the outer Cape to Nantucket – in both of these spots, only a quarter of an inch or less is expected.

Clearing Tuesday night will make for improving viewing of a brilliant planet Mars in our southeast sky (see our Mars viewing web post here) and foretells of a great stretch of weather Wednesday and Thursday, with daytime high temperatures near 70 degrees Wednesday and into the 70s Thursday under sunshine.

The next storm to impact New England will start as a storm in Canada, dragging a cold front slowly into the region from west to east late Friday with developing showers. The interesting twist is a storm center predicted to develop along that slow-moving cold front, enhancing rainfall Friday night into Saturday.

Eventually, that new storm on the front will strengthen handily, but the question is whether that happens directly overheat – dropping inches of rain and lasting all the way through Saturday – or just after passing New England, allowing lingering Saturday morning rain to depart for improvement during the afternoon.

At this point, our team favors the latter of these solutions, but we remain very much on-guard..and very honest with our viewers…about the possibility of a stronger, longer-lasting scenario.

Regardless, the storm will be gone Sunday with sunshine returning in a cool fall air, so we are confident Sunday will be the pick of the weekend. Temperatures are forecast to remain seasonal most of next week in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast, with a chance of showers building again toward mid-week.