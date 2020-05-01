FIRST ALERT: Rainy and Windy Friday

Windswept rain is the theme this Friday morning as the scattered showers move through. Late this morning the rain will taper off across southern New England, while more showers hang around north all day. Rainfall totals of 0.5" to 1.5" will be likely.

Where we have the clearing across southern New England, there may be breaks of sun and this could fuel an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Otherwise, the cold front will swing in scattered showers for Friday night.

The wind will stay strong from the south, southeast all day. Gusts of 40 to 50 mph stick around through the afternoon across southern New England and the coasts. The wind subsides briefly Friday night. A gusty northwest wind develops for Saturday.

The center of low pressure if far enough northeast that lingering showers Saturday morning will taper. It looks less likely that pop up storms or showers return Saturday afternoon. Fair weather cumulus clouds develop, and our highs reach the mid 60s.

Sunday will be the pick of the 10-day forecast! Highs will be in the 60s to low 70s, with possibly cooler temps on the coast if a sea breeze develops. Plenty of sunshine for early Sunday, but clouds roll in for the later half of the day as another system approaches.

Sunday night into Tuesday there is a tricky cutoff low that moves over northern New England. This will swing in a few showers late Sunday, into Monday, with scattered showers north Monday into Tuesday.

Our temperatures cool off a tad Monday to around 60, and to the upper 50s Tuesday. Midweek next week will bring a break from the rain, and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures stay in the 50s for the most part, with a possibly warming trend by the end of next week, but stay tuned!