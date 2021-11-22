FIRST ALERT: Scattered Downpours Continue After Monday Morning Tornado Warning

A tornado warning that was in effect for parts of Essex County in Massachusetts, expired early Monday morning, but we continue to watch scattered downpours and showers.

The warning was issued by the National Weather Service around 3:06 a.m. and expired just before 3:25 a.m. after it went out over the ocean near Gloucester. The storm was just a brief spin-up and it isn't clear yet whether anything touched down.

It isn't expected that there will be any other tornado warnings on Monday morning.

The morning showers are marching swiftly to the east, but the cloud deck will be a different story. Our guidance has repeatedly shown the clouds to hold until later this afternoon, at which point the sun will be going down.

Perhaps the setup for a stellar sunset? That’s about all we can hope for (other than a shortened work week) on this Monday.

We’ve been waiting for our first frost of the season in Boston (er, Logan Airport to be exact), and our ship may have finally come in. The next batch of cold is….cold. Highs will struggle to reach 40(!) tomorrow, with a bone-chilling breeze.

But the debate revolves around whether we hit freezing tomorrow morning or Wednesday morning. With the breeze, we may fall to “only” 33 tomorrow morning, whereas Wednesday morning almost promises we hit the upper 20s as the winds collapse and the skies remain clear.

Either way you slice it, we’re below normal through midweek. Remarkably – or maybe not so for us – we’re back in the 50s by Thanksgiving. A moderating airmass and a decent supply of sun should do the trick. This will make travel a piece of cake…or pie if you’re so inclined.

Long range forecasts point to another shot of very cold air to finish the holiday weekend, so there’s that. It appears that winter is trying to take charge, but autumn just won’t let go.

Make it a safe holiday week!