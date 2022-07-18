FIRST ALERT: Scattered Severe Storms Could Bring Heavy Rain, Wind, Hail and Tornado Threat

The NBC10 Boston meteorologists have issued a First Alert is issued for scattered thunderstorms that will be strong to severe tonight.

Severe storms and possible tornado threat

Damaging wind and hail will be possible, as well as a brief tornado threat across southern and western New England. Heavy rain will also accompany these storms so watch for a brief urban flood risk. The storms fizzle by the time they reach Boston and Cape Cod late tonight after sunset. Then overnight the storms and showers linger across northern New England and Maine. The wind does stay gusty overall from the south, southwest overnight, especially on Cape Cod with gusts around 35 mph. Overnight lows stay soupy, in the 60s to 70s.

The cold front that brings in the severe storms tonight will slowly move away from the northeast tomorrow morning, though a lingering shower or storm will still be around for daybreak in Maine. Temps soar to the 80s and low 90s on a gusty westerly wind.

Heat wave expected for many

Tuesday marks the start of a heat wave for many. More highs in the 90s are forecast through the week with more humid air, especially Thursday. Heat index values may be in the 100-105 range Thursday so we have another First Alert for all. Each day pop up isolated strong storms are possible, with more widespread storms and showers Thursday and even another severe storm risk. Temps stay hot through the weekend and beyond, “cooling” to the 80s for the rest of our 10-day forecast.