FIRST ALERT: Series of Storms Set in on Final Day of Heat Wave

Dangerous heat indices continue today across New England. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon into the evening, with some becoming strong to severe.

The greatest threat from any stronger storms that develop will be heavy rainfall, potential flash flooding and damaging winds. Temperatures will reach well into the mid to upper 90s today across the region, cooler in the mid to upper 80s along the coast.

Today’s high temperature record in Boston is 95 degrees, set back in 1945. It is looking like we will, at the very least, tie the record this afternoon, if not break it. Dew point temperatures in the mid to upper 70s will yield heat indices ranging from 95 to 105 degrees.

Overnight, any remaining thunderstorms will wane to showers across the south with showers and thunderstorms holding on a bit longer up across the North Country. A stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out though. Fog and low clouds will develop across the Cape and Islands and South Coast. Yet another warm and muggy night with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Clouds will be around tomorrow with the threat of showers and thunderstorms. Again, any showers or thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding given the moist atmosphere. High temperatures will only reach into the 80s tomorrow given cloud cover, finally breaking our three-day stretch of oppressive heat and humidity. Sea breezes will likely develop at the coasts.

A cold front moves through New England on Friday, bringing plenty of rainfall to the area. This cold frontal passage will be bringing much cooler air in behind it in time for the weekend.

Highs on Friday will only rise into the upper 60s to low 70s for most. Looking ahead to the start of the holiday weekend, cool and unsettled weather is on tap as multiple areas of low pressure traverse across the region. Highs continue in the upper 60s to low 70s on Saturday and Sunday on the exclusive First Alert Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN.