FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of flood-ravaged Vermont

Happy Thursday afternoon! It is certainly a warm and humid afternoon. That combination of warmth and humidity is already aiding in the development of strong to severe storms. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for western parts of New England. It will be in effect until 8 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued shortly before 3:30 p.m. for parts of Vermont through 4 p.m. For a full list of weather watches and warnings, click here.

In addition to the severe threat, another round of heavy rainfall is also possible. A flood watch will also be in effect for western parts of New England tonight through early Friday morning.

The storms are expected to be the strongest across eastern New York, Vermont, western Massachusetts, and western Connecticut through early this evening. With the loss of daytime heating, the intensity of the storms is expected to drop off a bit overnight tonight. Until they weaken, the strongest cells will be capable of 65 mph winds and hail up to the size of quarters.

Now through mid afternoon, storms are expected to intensify and become more widespread. By 5 p.m., the majority of the storms will be in eastern New York and will continue their eastward progression through the evening.

With recent heavy rainfall in several locations across New England over the last week, it won’t take much for additional flooding to occur. The rainfall forecast includes widespread amounts in excess of an inch can be expected. Two to 3-inch rain totals will be scattered about, but many spots can expect to get a couple of inches, so isolated 3-4” totals (or more) will also be possible.

Stay weather aware and avoid driving on roads covered in water!