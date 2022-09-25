FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorms Possible Sunday Evening in Parts of New England

The day has turned into a mostly cloudy one with showers pushing over western New England and marching east northeast through the evening hours. While the risk is isolated, there is the possibility to see some strong to severe storms pushing into western and southwestern New England this evening through the overnight hours.

The main threats with these storms would be damaging wind gusts and hail. Lightning and heavy rain could be seen along and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Monday, mostly sunny skies for southern New England with some isolated showers over Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts. Northern New England will see a higher chance for some showers becoming scattered along isolated storms pushing from Vermont, New Hampshire to Maine.

Cooler air rushes in on Thursday and Friday bringing another round of highs in the upper 50s to low 60s as we saw this past week. Afternoons will likely remain dry by then but a higher chance for showers may slip in by the end of next weekend. The 10 day forecast will look out for the chance of rain from next Sunday into Monday.

Meanwhile in the Caribbean, Ian is expected to become a hurricane in the next 24 hours and possible reaching category 3 before making landfall in Cuba. After Cuba, Florida may see it making landfall there with heavy rainfall brought over Georgia, Alabama and much of the east southeast. The remnants may travel through the east coast into DC by next weekend.