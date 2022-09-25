FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorms Threaten Parts of Region

Sunday starts with sunshine and quickly see the clouds roll in to give way to showers and embedded thunderstorms late in the day and overnight.

This is due to an approaching warm front. Some of this storms are now showing signs that they could be severe. There may be enough instability in the atmosphere. Main area threat for these to develop will be the southeast with damaging wind and not ruling out a weak tornado or waterspout south the Mass Pike.

Storms will begin to weaken with sunset and will continue to improve overnight into Monday with a chance for a spot shower. Main threat for these showers will be along the interior with seasonable temperatures. By midweek, cooler air filters in with dry conditions.

By the weekend, we continue to track the potential for Ian remnants over the region. Great uncertainty at this time. Will continue to keep an eye on this storm.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Tracking the Tropics

Ian continues to strengthen. Sometime today it is expected to gain hurricane status and make landfall over western Cuba as a major hurricane on Tuesday morning.

It is expected to move north over eastern Gulf of Mexico and make it’s second landfall over somewhere between Panama City and Tampa. Ian is expected to produce up to 8” in Jamaica, up to 12” in Western Cuba and up to 6” Florida Keys and Southern Florida. Regardless of Ian’s intensity, there’s the risk for dangerous storm surge, hurricane-force winds and, of course, the rainfall. Please, let’s not focus on the category of the storm.

Storm remnants have been known to cause life-threatening conditions and, at times, loss of life.