First Alert: Showers and downpours make for wet morning commute

Swift-moving rain is here Tuesday morning. While it won’t hang around for long, it douses the morning commute and drops at least a half inch of rain in spots – closer to an inch for those caught in any downpours. The afternoon sees this rain taper to isolated showers and sprinkles, giving the evening ride a nice break from the puddles and wheel spray.

Temperatures are quite crafty Tuesday. Coming off a semi-mild night, our high temps will be in the morning hours, and cooler 60s will dominate in the afternoon. East/northeast winds are to blame for this summer slump. Expect more cool temps Wednesday as the onshore breezes continue.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

We’ll try to pry away from the clouds Wednesday with the departure of this weather system. There still may be a quick sprinkle early on (really leftover from Tuesday night), but this is a much drier day than Tuesday. Thursday sees us recover to more summery temps as we hold back a sneaky system to the south.

Get your Whiskey Glasses ready. Big concert ahead at Fenway Park this week. Morgan Wallen is here for a 3-day stand, and the weather should mostly cooperate. Only risk may be a few storms late on Friday. Tickets might not be Wasted on You after all. 😊