FIRST ALERT: Slick Roads, Light Snow Continues Wednesday

Although most of the snow is done this morning, there will be some slick spots with the colder air in place.

Temperatures will warm into the 30s and even low 40s. As temperatures warm, snow should quickly melt. Additional rain and snow showers will be possible through the day.

Quieter weather will return for the end of the week. We are expecting a bitter blast Friday. The cold blast will only last a day.

At this point, the weekend looks quiet.

Our next storm system is on deck for Monday or Tuesday, though right now the exact timing is in question. Some of our forecast models show the storm moving through Monday, others show it moving through Tuesday.

This storm has the potential of being a bit stronger than the one we’re expecting overnight into Wednesday. Stay tuned!