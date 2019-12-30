FIRST ALERT: Snow, Sleet, Rain Across New England Due to Multi-Day Storm

A multi-day storm is delivering steady, wet weather to New England that is hitting the region with snow, rain, sleet and freezing rain.

Areas east and south of Worcester County will mostly get hit with steady rain while inland communities face icy conditions and northern towns in the region deal with snow. It’s below freezing Monday morning in areas that are not raining.

Both the morning and evening commute will be affected by the wet weather, so drivers are urged to take extra caution while on the road. There are icy spots outside of Interstate 495.

This multi-day storm is coming in waves and after 10 p.m. Monday, the intensity of the disturbance will diminish. However, we can expect more showers overnight that may move out east by the Tuesday morning commute.

It appears the next disturbance will arrive in New England on Friday in your First Alert 10-Day Forecast.