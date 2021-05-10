Steady Rain Makes for Slippery Commute Monday Morning

After a beautiful Mother’s Day, our Monday won’t be as nice. It appears most of the rain will exit by mid-morning, but the day will stay cloudy and a little cool.

Drier air will return overnight, and the sunshine is back for most on Tuesday. We’ll see temperatures recovering into the 60s by the afternoon. A couple of showers are possible in the mountains Tuesday and Wednesday.

The week and next weekend don’t look warm, but temperatures will end up around or slightly above average. This “April Shower” kind of pattern looks to continue through next weekend and perhaps beyond. Temperatures will likely return to the 70s by the end of the 10-day forecast.